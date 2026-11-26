Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INSM. Weiss Ratings lowered Insmed from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.22.

Get Insmed alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.89. Insmed has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $524.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $500.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 96.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 268.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $14,685,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,667.70. The trade was a 70.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,865,512. This represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,379,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 2,770.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 78,201 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Militia Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $485,000.

More Insmed News

Here's some of the latest news about INSM:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed for $175 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $41 billion. The offer provides a firm takeover value and has been the main catalyst for INSM’s recent rise. Sanofi to buy Insmed and its respiratory drugs for $41 billion

Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed for $175 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $41 billion. The offer provides a firm takeover value and has been the main catalyst for INSM’s recent rise. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed’s board has backed the transaction, with completion expected on a 2027 timeline. Until closing, the shares may remain anchored near the $175 offer, with remaining movement tied to deal progress and completion risk. Insmed boards back $39.1 billion all-cash deal and set 2027 timeline

Insmed’s board has backed the transaction, with completion expected on a 2027 timeline. Until closing, the shares may remain anchored near the $175 offer, with remaining movement tied to deal progress and completion risk. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its 2027 EPS estimate to $1.06 from $1.13 and maintained a Neutral rating and $175 target. This modest estimate cut adds to the cautious analyst tone. Insmed analyst estimates and coverage

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious diseases, including respiratory and rare conditions. The company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Lewis Jr. Its commercial products include ARIKAYCE, an inhaled amikacin treatment for certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), an oral treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insmed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insmed wasn't on the list.

While Insmed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report