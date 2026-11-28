Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INSM. UBS Group downgraded Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Insmed from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Insmed from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $185.22.

Get Insmed alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99. Insmed has a 1-year low of $90.39 and a 1-year high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $524.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 96.38% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 268.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,512. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $14,685,786.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,667.70. This represents a 70.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Virginia Estate & Retirement Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Insmed by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Latest Insmed News

Here's some of the latest news about INSM:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed in an all-cash transaction reported at roughly $41 billion. Insmed’s board backed a $39.1 billion deal, with a 2027 timeline. The offer provides a potential cash exit and is the clearest positive catalyst in the recent news. Insmed board backs deal Sanofi acquisition report

Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed in an all-cash transaction reported at roughly $41 billion. Insmed’s board backed a $39.1 billion deal, with a 2027 timeline. The offer provides a potential cash exit and is the clearest positive catalyst in the recent news. Neutral Sentiment: The acquisition is not expected to close until 2027, leaving time for deal-related uncertainty. Investors may also see less near-term upside once the offer price becomes the main reference point for the shares. Sanofi deal timeline

The acquisition is not expected to close until 2027, leaving time for deal-related uncertainty. Investors may also see less near-term upside once the offer price becomes the main reference point for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have lowered their ratings, including Mizuho, UBS, Morgan Stanley and HC Wainwright; Barclays also cut its rating to Equal Weight and reduced its target to $175. These moves suggest analysts see limited upside at current levels following the takeover news. Mizuho downgrade UBS downgrade Morgan Stanley rating Barclays downgrade

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes treatments for serious respiratory and other rare diseases. Its work includes medicines for conditions with limited treatment options, as well as a pipeline of investigational therapies. The company's marketed products include ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), used with other antibacterial medicines to treat certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), approved in the United States for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insmed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insmed wasn't on the list.

While Insmed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report