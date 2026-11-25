Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock, up from their previous price target of $158.00. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $201.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Insmed from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Insmed from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $185.22.

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Insmed Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $170.31 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $524.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 96.38% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. Insmed's quarterly revenue was up 268.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $14,685,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,667.70. The trade was a 70.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David R. Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,865,512. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $492,379,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 2,770.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 78,201 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Militia Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter worth about $485,000.

Key Insmed News

Investors following INSM have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed for $175 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $41 billion. The offer provides a firm takeover value and has been the main catalyst for INSM’s recent rise. Sanofi to buy Insmed and its respiratory drugs for $41 billion

Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed for $175 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $41 billion. The offer provides a firm takeover value and has been the main catalyst for INSM’s recent rise. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed’s board has backed the transaction, with completion expected on a 2027 timeline. Until closing, the shares may remain anchored near the $175 offer, with remaining movement tied to deal progress and completion risk. Insmed boards back $39.1 billion all-cash deal and set 2027 timeline

Insmed’s board has backed the transaction, with completion expected on a 2027 timeline. Until closing, the shares may remain anchored near the $175 offer, with remaining movement tied to deal progress and completion risk. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its 2027 EPS estimate to $1.06 from $1.13 and maintained a Neutral rating and $175 target. This modest estimate cut adds to the cautious analyst tone. Insmed analyst estimates and coverage

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious diseases, including respiratory and rare conditions. The company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Lewis Jr. Its commercial products include ARIKAYCE, an inhaled amikacin treatment for certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), an oral treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

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