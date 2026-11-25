Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $331.00 to $321.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $399.60.

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Intuit Stock Up 1.4%

Intuit stock opened at $279.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $681.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $314.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.45. Intuit had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.170-3.220 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 22.880-23.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard Dalzell sold 285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.36, for a total value of $92,727.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,726.16. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Lauren Hotz sold 907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.54, for a total value of $314,311.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,167.12. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,302 shares of company stock valued at $436,947 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $6,851,859,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,334,328 shares of the software maker's stock worth $870,260,000 after buying an additional 215,814 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 44.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,563,158 shares of the software maker's stock worth $675,878,000 after buying an additional 484,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $589,841,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $564,592,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Investors following INTU have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit’s planned Mailchimp sale could let it concentrate resources on its core financial software and AI strategy. The deal also brings in $3.7 billion in proceeds, although the sale price is well below the $12 billion Intuit paid for Mailchimp in 2021. Intuit offloads Mailchimp to deepen bets on AI

Intuit’s planned Mailchimp sale could let it concentrate resources on its core financial software and AI strategy. The deal also brings in $3.7 billion in proceeds, although the sale price is well below the $12 billion Intuit paid for Mailchimp in 2021. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $343 from $416 but kept a Buy rating; Mizuho cut its target to $380 from $430 and maintained Outperform. The continued positive ratings offer some support, but the sizable target reductions reflect more cautious expectations. Citigroup rating information Mizuho rating information

Citigroup lowered its price target to $343 from $416 but kept a Buy rating; Mizuho cut its target to $380 from $430 and maintained Outperform. The continued positive ratings offer some support, but the sizable target reductions reflect more cautious expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Sandeep Aujla is scheduled to speak at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Dec. 1. The announcement provides an opportunity for investors to hear from management but includes no new financial guidance. Intuit CFO to present at UBS conference

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc. develops financial management and business software for consumers, small businesses, and accounting professionals. Its products and services help users manage personal finances, prepare taxes, run businesses, handle payments, and support marketing activities. Its offerings include TurboTax for tax preparation, QuickBooks for accounting and business management, Credit Karma for personal finance, and Mailchimp for email marketing and customer engagement. Intuit serves customers in the United States and other markets around the world.

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