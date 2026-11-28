Stock analysts at Zacks Research assumed coverage on shares of Ionic Digital (NASDAQ:IOND - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ionic Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ionic Digital in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ionic Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ionic Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionic Digital in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.75.

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Ionic Digital Price Performance

Shares of Ionic Digital stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $69.50. Ionic Digital has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $89.36.

Ionic Digital (NASDAQ:IOND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ionic Digital will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionic Digital

In other Ionic Digital news, Director Michael Abbate bought 7,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $464,542.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 57,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,964.66. This trade represents a 14.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ionic Digital Company Profile

Ionic Digital is a bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company. Its business centers on operating mining facilities and the computing infrastructure used to validate transactions on the Bitcoin network. The company was formed in 2024 as part of the restructuring of Celsius Network, acquiring Celsius-related bitcoin mining assets. Ionic Digital has focused on developing and operating its mining operations in the United States. Its activities include managing data-center capacity and mining equipment, as well as maintaining the infrastructure needed to support continuous operations.

Further Reading

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