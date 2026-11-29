IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut IQVIA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on IQVIA from $191.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $329.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.21.

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IQVIA Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $249.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $154.50 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.83, for a total transaction of $1,239,678.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,682.87. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James G. Berkshire sold 2,668 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $697,228.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,883.70. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 31.9% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 5,063 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is a global provider of clinical research services, healthcare data and analytics, and technology solutions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical-device, and other healthcare organizations, helping them develop treatments and bring products to market. The company's services include clinical-trial planning and management, real-world data analysis, consulting, and commercial support. Its technology platforms help clients organize and analyze healthcare information and manage activities across drug development and commercialization.

Further Reading

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