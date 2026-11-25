J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus's target price points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJM. Weiss Ratings raised J. M. Smucker from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.69.

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J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.64.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.64. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 10.800-11.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Ferguson sold 2,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.41, for a total value of $333,938.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,820.95. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker Marshall sold 18,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,440,548.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,202.95. This trade represents a 32.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,591 shares of the company's stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 44,935 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 165.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 29,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,336 shares of the company's stock worth $74,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 210.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,702 shares of the company's stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,668 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about J. M. Smucker

Investors following SJM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was $3.20, above analyst expectations of roughly $2.56. Smucker raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS outlook to $10.80–$11.20 from $10.50–$11.00, slightly above the consensus forecast. Article: Smucker Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Lower Costs, Raises View

Adjusted EPS was $3.20, above analyst expectations of roughly $2.56. Smucker raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS outlook to $10.80–$11.20 from $10.50–$11.00, slightly above the consensus forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly sales of $2.283 billion slightly exceeded estimates, but were down 2% from a year earlier. Full-year sales guidance still calls for a 1%–2% decline. Article: Smucker raises outlook as Q2 sales fall 2%

Quarterly sales of $2.283 billion slightly exceeded estimates, but were down 2% from a year earlier. Full-year sales guidance still calls for a 1%–2% decline. Negative Sentiment: Cash flow was weaker: operating cash flow fell to $293.8 million from $346.5 million a year earlier, while free cash flow declined to $203.8 million from $280.2 million. The sales contraction may help explain why investors remained cautious despite the earnings beat. Article: J.M. Smucker Reports $2.28 Billion Quarterly Sales and Raises 2027 EPS Outlook

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a food and beverage manufacturer best known for brands including Smucker's, Jif, Folgers, Café Bustelo and Uncrustables. Its products include fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee, frozen handheld sandwiches and sweet baked snacks, as well as pet food and treats sold under brands such as Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. Founded in 1897 by Jerome Monroe Smucker in Orrville, Ohio, the company has expanded from its original apple butter business through the development and acquisition of consumer food brands.

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