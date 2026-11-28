Janus Living (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAN. Compass Point began coverage on Janus Living in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus Living from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Janus Living in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Janus Living in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Janus Living from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Living has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.41.

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Janus Living Stock Up 1.2%

JAN stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Janus Living has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Living

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Janus Living by 258.7% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,814 shares of the REIT's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Janus Living in the third quarter worth $298,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Janus Living in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Janus Living in the third quarter valued at $344,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Living Company Profile

Janus Living, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and investing in senior housing communities across the United States. Its portfolio includes independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing properties, with a concentration in major retirement markets. The company partners with third-party operators to manage its communities under structures permitted by the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007 (RIDEA). Janus Living is externally managed by a subsidiary of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

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