Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.64% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $464.73.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Trading Down 17.9%

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $179.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $246.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.23. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $177.34 and a fifty-two week high of $566.47. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The construction company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.67. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Dycom Industries's revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 2.480-2.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 26th that permits the company to buy back $150 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Fallon acquired 700 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $299,257.56. The trade was a 204.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carmen M. Sabater bought 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.62 per share, with a total value of $98,217.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,007,555.48. The trade was a 5.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latest Dycom Industries News

Here's some of the latest news about DY:

Positive Sentiment: The board authorized a new $200 million share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results and signal confidence in the business. Repurchases are discretionary and may be paused or discontinued. Repurchase announcement

The board authorized a new $200 million share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results and signal confidence in the business. Repurchases are discretionary and may be paused or discontinued. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $2.48–$2.78 was below the $2.71 consensus midpoint, while revenue guidance of $1.6–$1.7 billion was below the roughly $1.7 billion estimate. This cautious near-term outlook is a key reason shares fell despite the Q3 beat. MarketWatch report on outlook

Fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $2.48–$2.78 was below the $2.71 consensus midpoint, while revenue guidance of $1.6–$1.7 billion was below the roughly $1.7 billion estimate. This cautious near-term outlook is a key reason shares fell despite the Q3 beat. Negative Sentiment: Reported net income and diluted GAAP EPS declined year over year, and operating cash flow was sharply lower, tempering the stronger adjusted results. Q3 financial details

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. is a specialty contracting company that builds and maintains communications infrastructure. Its customers include telecommunications providers, cable operators and utilities, primarily in the United States. The company provides engineering, design, construction, installation and maintenance services for broadband networks. Its work includes fiber-optic and other wireline systems, wireless infrastructure, and aerial and underground network construction. Founded in 1969, Dycom supports customers as they expand, upgrade and maintain their communications networks.

Further Reading

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