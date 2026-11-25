Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.85.

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View Our Latest Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business's fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $93.64.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. Urban Outfitters's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $460,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,332.25. This trade represents a 33.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 489,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,075,697.80. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,200 shares of company stock worth $1,622,000 in the last 90 days. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,414,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $43,450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 211.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 428,227 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 290,698 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $9,288,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 76,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company's stock.

Top Urban Outfitters Stories

These are some of the URBN stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter sales rose 8.9% to a record $1.67 billion, while diluted EPS of $1.54 edged past the $1.53 consensus and increased from $1.28 a year earlier. Nuuly revenue grew 28%, and gross margin improved year over year. URBN Reports Record Q3 Sales and Profits

Third-quarter sales rose 8.9% to a record $1.67 billion, while diluted EPS of $1.54 edged past the $1.53 consensus and increased from $1.28 a year earlier. Nuuly revenue grew 28%, and gross margin improved year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America maintained a Buy rating, citing resilient demand and Nuuly’s growth, but lowered its price target to $95—tempering the otherwise supportive analyst view. Bank of America rating and price target

Bank of America maintained a Buy rating, citing resilient demand and Nuuly’s growth, but lowered its price target to $95—tempering the otherwise supportive analyst view. Negative Sentiment: Retail comparable-sales growth slowed to 4.4%, versus 8% a year earlier. Anthropologie was the softest major brand, with comparable sales up 1.7%; this deceleration likely contributed to the negative after-hours reaction despite the headline beat. Comparable-store-sales growth slows

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer that sells apparel, accessories, home furnishings, beauty products and other lifestyle merchandise. Its retail brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and FP Movement, and it operates Nuuly, a subscription clothing rental service. The company also designs and wholesales apparel and related products, particularly through its Free People and Anthropologie businesses. Its brands serve customers through stores and online channels in the United States and internationally, including in Canada and Europe.

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