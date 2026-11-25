Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.26.

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Dollar Tree Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. Dollar Tree's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $155,791.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $537,580.83. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Dollar Tree News

Investors following DLTR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales rose 4.6%, as customer traffic grew 3.8%—up from 0.4% in the prior quarter—and average ticket increased 0.8%. The stronger traffic suggests Dollar Tree is attracting value-conscious shoppers. Dollar Tree traffic leaps as shoppers seek value

Comparable-store sales rose 4.6%, as customer traffic grew 3.8%—up from 0.4% in the prior quarter—and average ticket increased 0.8%. The stronger traffic suggests Dollar Tree is attracting value-conscious shoppers. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. The company’s multiprice strategy is also gaining traction: multiprice products accounted for 18% of third-quarter sales, with bigger baskets and shoppers across income groups contributing to growth. Traffic and comparable sales beat outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. The company’s multiprice strategy is also gaining traction: multiprice products accounted for 18% of third-quarter sales, with bigger baskets and shoppers across income groups contributing to growth. Negative Sentiment: Operating income fell 10.1% year over year, and tariff-refund reinvestments were cited as a source of margin pressure. The fourth-quarter adjusted EPS outlook of $2.46–$2.66 also brackets the $2.61 consensus, leaving room for results to fall short. Q3 earnings beat as traffic gains lift sales

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

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