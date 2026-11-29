Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JMIA. StoneX reduced their price target on Jumia Technologies to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $13.00 to $4.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

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Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JMIA opened at $3.16 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,477 shares of the company's stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 184,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 127.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,246 shares of the company's stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,623 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 159.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies operates an e-commerce platform serving consumers and businesses in selected African markets. Through its websites and mobile apps, the company connects customers with third-party sellers and offers products such as electronics, fashion, home goods, beauty products and groceries. The company also provides logistics services to support order fulfillment and delivery, and offers digital payment services in some markets. Its operations are adapted to the countries it serves, where online retail infrastructure and consumer preferences can vary.

Further Reading

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