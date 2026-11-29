Kardigan (NASDAQ:KARD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

KARD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Kardigan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Kardigan from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kardigan from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kardigan in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kardigan from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kardigan presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

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Kardigan Stock Performance

KARD stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Kardigan has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90.

Kardigan (NASDAQ:KARD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that Kardigan will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kardigan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kardigan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kardigan in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Kardigan in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kardigan in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kardigan in the second quarter worth $247,000.

Kardigan Company Profile

Kardigan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for cardiovascular diseases. Its work centers on advancing therapeutic candidates intended to address heart and vascular conditions. The company's activities include research and development of a pipeline of cardiovascular drug candidates. Kardigan was launched as a biotechnology company in 2024; detailed information about its commercial products and geographic operations is limited.

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