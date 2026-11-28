KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded KLA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded KLA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $225.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.35.

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KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KLA has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $307.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. KLA had a return on equity of 89.30% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard Wallace sold 72,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $12,378,625.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,506,269. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 43,341 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,255,835 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,363,680,000 after purchasing an additional 141,042 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,004,774,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation develops process-control and yield-management technologies used by manufacturers of semiconductors and related products. Its systems help customers detect defects, measure features and monitor production processes during the manufacture of increasingly complex electronic devices. The company's offerings include inspection and metrology equipment, software for analyzing manufacturing data, and related services. KLA also serves customers involved in advanced packaging and other electronics manufacturing applications.

Further Reading

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