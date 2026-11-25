Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush's price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLAR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Klarna Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Klarna Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Klarna Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.27.

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Klarna Group Stock Down 2.6%

Klarna Group stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 628,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,059. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. Klarna Group has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Klarna Group had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. Klarna Group's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Klarna Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klarna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Klarna Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Klarna Group by 154.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

About Klarna Group

Klarna Group is a financial technology company that provides digital payment and shopping services to consumers and merchants. Its offerings include checkout payments, installment plans, and options to pay immediately or at a later date, subject to availability and terms. The company also operates a shopping app where users can discover products, compare prices, track orders, and manage purchases. For merchants, Klarna provides payment processing and related tools designed to support online and in-store commerce.

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