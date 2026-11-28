Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kohl's in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl's from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.82.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Kohl's

Kohl's Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:KSS opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.29. Kohl's has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. Kohl's had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Kohl's's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl's will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jill Timm sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,671,206. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jennifer Kent sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $550,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 188,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,728. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 58,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kohl's by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,851,099 shares of the company's stock worth $126,471,000 after purchasing an additional 623,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kohl's by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 403,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,411,666 shares of the company's stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,487,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 675,192 shares of the company's stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 126,398 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Kohl's

Investors following KSS have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: The retailer has begun offering on-demand delivery from more than 1,100 stores, potentially improving convenience and helping it compete for holiday shoppers. Kohl’s starts on-demand delivery from more than 1,100 stores

The retailer has begun offering on-demand delivery from more than 1,100 stores, potentially improving convenience and helping it compete for holiday shoppers. Neutral Sentiment: Kohl’s booked much of its tariff refund as earnings rather than using it to cut prices. That boosted reported quarterly EPS, but investors may distinguish this benefit from recurring operating performance. Retailers’ use of tariff refunds

Kohl’s booked much of its tariff refund as earnings rather than using it to cut prices. That boosted reported quarterly EPS, but investors may distinguish this benefit from recurring operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Jill Timm sold 12,500 shares for $325,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and retained 410,431 shares. The planned nature of the sale and substantial remaining ownership make it a limited standalone signal. Jill Timm insider transaction

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation is a U.S. department store retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products and home goods through its stores and e-commerce platform. Its assortment includes national brands and private-label products for families and individuals. The company also offers beauty products through Sephora shops located in many Kohl's stores, extending its in-store and online shopping selection. Kohl's serves customers across the United States. The company traces its retail roots to 1962, when founder Maxwell Kohl opened the first Kohl's department store in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

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