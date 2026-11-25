Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential downside of 25.07% from the company's previous close.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl's from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl's from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl's from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Get Kohl's alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Kohl's

Kohl's Stock Up 5.4%

KSS stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 2,457,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,318. Kohl's has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl's will post 2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Kent sold 22,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $550,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 188,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,728. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kohl's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 36.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,795 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl's in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 16.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's News Roundup

Investors following KSS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 sales and earnings outlook after the quarterly results. Gross margin expanded 145 basis points to 41%, supporting optimism that the turnaround and holiday-season readiness are improving. Article: Kohl’s raises full-year outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2026 sales and earnings outlook after the quarterly results. Gross margin expanded 145 basis points to 41%, supporting optimism that the turnaround and holiday-season readiness are improving. Neutral Sentiment: The reported $2.15 quarterly EPS included substantial one-off benefits: a tax benefit, a real-estate sale gain and tariff refunds. These boosted headline earnings, so investors may focus more on underlying profitability and whether sales growth continues. Article: Kohl’s third-quarter results

The reported $2.15 quarterly EPS included substantial one-off benefits: a tax benefit, a real-estate sale gain and tariff refunds. These boosted headline earnings, so investors may focus more on underlying profitability and whether sales growth continues. Negative Sentiment: Digital sales declined 1%, and much of the gross-margin improvement was linked to tariff refunds—a nonrecurring source of support. That leaves execution in the holiday quarter important to confirming the recovery.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation is a U.S. department store retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products and home goods through its stores and e-commerce platform. Its assortment includes national brands and private-label products for families and individuals. The company also offers beauty products through Sephora shops located in many Kohl's stores, extending its in-store and online shopping selection. Kohl's serves customers across the United States. The company traces its retail roots to 1962, when founder Maxwell Kohl opened the first Kohl's department store in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kohl's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kohl's wasn't on the list.

While Kohl's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report