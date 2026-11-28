Research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.00.

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DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $507.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Corient IA LP raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Corient IA LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for serious diseases, with a focus on preeclampsia and neurological conditions. Its lead candidate, DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa), is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1, an enzyme involved in regulating blood flow. DiaMedica is investigating DM199 for acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia; it remains an investigational drug and is not approved for commercial use. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and conducts clinical development of its therapies.

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