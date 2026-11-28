Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lemonade from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.12.

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Lemonade Stock Up 3.4%

LMND stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.74 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 28.59% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Peters sold 2,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $122,458.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,261.30. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Maya Prosor sold 1,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $56,815.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 186,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,190,297.79. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $226,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,947 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $1,483,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lemonade by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. is a digital insurance company that uses technology and artificial intelligence to offer insurance products through its website and mobile app. Its offerings include renters, homeowners, car, pet and term life insurance, with product availability varying by location. Founded in 2015 by Daniel Schreiber and Shai Wininger, the company serves customers in the United States and several European markets. Lemonade is headquartered in New York City. Co-founder Daniel Schreiber leads the company as chief executive officer.

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