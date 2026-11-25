Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.84% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Li Auto from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.78.

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Li Auto Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,052,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,110. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Li Auto by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,450 shares of the company's stock worth $68,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,608 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 252.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $347,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 76.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 970,197 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Li Auto News

Here's some of the latest news about LI:

Positive Sentiment: Li Auto reported a third-quarter loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected $0.08 loss. Revenue of $4.3 billion also topped the $4.05 billion consensus and rose 5.4% year over year. Earnings report

Li Auto reported a third-quarter loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected $0.08 loss. Revenue of $4.3 billion also topped the $4.05 billion consensus and rose 5.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly deliveries rose 4.7% to 99,964 vehicles, and the company returned to positive free cash flow—factors that helped investors look past a softer sales outlook. Barron's report

Quarterly deliveries rose 4.7% to 99,964 vehicles, and the company returned to positive free cash flow—factors that helped investors look past a softer sales outlook. Negative Sentiment: Li Auto forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion, below analysts’ $5.0 billion estimate, and expects delivery growth to slow. The company also recorded its third consecutive quarterly loss, underscoring pressure on profitability. Outlook and earnings report

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. is a Chinese automaker that designs, develops, manufactures and sells new energy vehicles, with a focus on family-oriented passenger vehicles. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Li Xiang, the company is headquartered in Beijing. Li Auto is known for its range-extended electric vehicles, which use an onboard gasoline engine to generate electricity when needed. Its products have included the Li L-series SUVs and the all-electric Li MEGA multi-purpose vehicle, alongside vehicle software and related services.

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