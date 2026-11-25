Linamar (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) has been given a C$106.00 price target by research analysts at TD in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$95.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Linamar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotia reduced their target price on Linamar from C$111.00 to C$103.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Linamar from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$108.14.

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Linamar Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$89.75. 108,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,925. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$76.95 and a 12 month high of C$110.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Linamar (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Linamar had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linamar will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company's Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

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