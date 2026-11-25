Linamar (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNR. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotia decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$111.00 to C$103.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Linamar from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered Linamar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD lowered Linamar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$108.14.

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Linamar Trading Up 4.3%

Linamar stock traded up C$3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$89.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 108,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,925. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$76.95 and a 1 year high of C$110.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company's Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

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