Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSGE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.50.

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Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $82.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.74. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $90.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a return on equity of 303.42% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,316,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,278,000 after purchasing an additional 258,630 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is a live entertainment company that owns and operates venues and produces live events. Its venues include Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theatre in New York City, as well as The Chicago Theatre. The company's activities include hosting concerts, comedy shows, family attractions and other events. It also produces the annual Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and related live entertainment experiences. Madison Square Garden Entertainment became a standalone publicly traded company in 2020 after separating from Madison Square Garden Company.

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