Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Dbs Bank from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $510.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $457.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $321.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $417.62.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $346.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $161.93 and a 52-week high of $493.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50 day moving average is $419.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $26.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.37 by $1.56. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $56.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 66.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,145.50. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.63, for a total transaction of $938,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,060.52. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,656. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,965,509 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,358,882,000 after buying an additional 78,127 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $11,808,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a U.S. energy company focused on refining, midstream operations and the marketing of petroleum products. Its refining business processes crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels and other products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petrochemical feedstocks. The company's midstream activities include gathering, transporting, storing and processing crude oil, natural gas and refined products. These operations are conducted in part through MPLX LP, a partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Petroleum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report