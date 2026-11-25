Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maximus currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Maximus alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

Maximus Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $59.41 on Monday. Maximus has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Maximus's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle Link sold 3,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $173,969.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $752,766.63. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 192,655 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. provides technology-enabled services to government agencies, helping them administer public programs and deliver services to residents. Its work includes managing contact centers, processing applications and eligibility determinations, conducting health assessments, and supporting appeals and other case-management functions. The company serves clients in the United States and internationally, including government agencies in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Its services span health and human services programs as well as federal government operations, with technology and digital services supporting its program work.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Maximus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maximus wasn't on the list.

While Maximus currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report