Investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a "sector perform" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAZE. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Maze Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

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Maze Therapeutics Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. Maze Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 14.14.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Maze Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Maze Therapeutics

In other Maze Therapeutics news, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $240,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,036,374.12. The trade was a 18.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 16,141 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $434,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 16,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $434,677.13. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,878. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 214.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for people with serious diseases. Its research uses human genetics and functional genomics to identify disease-related biological pathways and potential drug targets. The company's Maze Compass platform is designed to connect genetic insights with biological research to guide drug discovery and development. Its investigational programs have included approaches for APOL1-mediated kidney disease and Pompe disease; these are not marketed treatments.

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