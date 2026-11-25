Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a "cautious" rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $115.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.83.

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Medtronic Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE MDT opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Medtronic has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.940-6.000 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Kiil sold 1,483 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $138,882.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,718.90. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 10,420 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,167,936. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,903 shares of company stock worth $5,889,203. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,020,787 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $8,919,846,000 after acquiring an additional 838,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,987,354 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,741,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,015,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,254,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,220 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,948,408 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 164,425 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,070,236 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $525,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Top Medtronic Stories

These are some of the MDT stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Cardiovascular revenue rose 10.2%, with cardiac ablation sales up 58% globally. Overall organic revenue grew 6.5%, and adjusted EPS of $1.34 edged past the $1.33 consensus. Medtronic: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Cardiovascular revenue rose 10.2%, with cardiac ablation sales up 58% globally. Overall organic revenue grew 6.5%, and adjusted EPS of $1.34 edged past the $1.33 consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic kept its FY2027 adjusted-EPS guidance at $5.94–$6.00 and organic revenue-growth forecast at 7.25%–7.75%. The company also flagged MiniMed separation effects and tougher comparisons in the second half. Medtronic posts mixed quarterly results, maintains annual forecast

Medtronic kept its FY2027 adjusted-EPS guidance at $5.94–$6.00 and organic revenue-growth forecast at 7.25%–7.75%. The company also flagged MiniMed separation effects and tougher comparisons in the second half. Negative Sentiment: Reports also point to moderating sales growth across business segments, China-related pressure, and questions about structural-heart performance, adding to concerns about the growth outlook. Medtronic's Sales Growth Slows Despite Broad-Based Gains

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a medical technology company that develops and manufactures devices and therapies for a range of health conditions. Its products include pacemakers and defibrillators, heart valves, surgical technologies, neurostimulation devices, and insulin pumps and other diabetes-management products. The company was founded in Minneapolis in 1949 by Earl Bakken and Palmer Hermundslie as a medical equipment repair business. It has since grown into a global company serving patients and health care providers in more than 150 countries.

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