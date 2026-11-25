Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the medical technology company's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.79.

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Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.71. 2,757,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,076,284. The company has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 13.93%. Medtronic's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.940-6.000 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 10,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,167,936. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Harry Kiil sold 1,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $138,882.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,950,718.90. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,903 shares of company stock worth $5,889,203. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 496,513 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $38,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $76,201,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.8% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149,708 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 365,443 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Key Medtronic News

These are some of the MDT news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lifted its target to $100 from $95 but kept an Equal Weight rating. J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating, reflecting a more cautious view than Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan maintains Hold rating

Barclays lifted its target to $100 from $95 but kept an Equal Weight rating. J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating, reflecting a more cautious view than Wells Fargo. Negative Sentiment: Q2 revenue of $9.36 billion was below the $9.48 billion analyst estimate, while adjusted EPS of $1.34 only narrowly topped the $1.33 consensus. Medtronic reiterated FY27 EPS guidance of $5.94–$6.00 rather than raising it, and its Q3 EPS outlook of $1.40–$1.42 is below the $1.43 consensus. These factors have weighed on the shares after the report. Medtronic posts mixed quarterly results

Q2 revenue of $9.36 billion was below the $9.48 billion analyst estimate, while adjusted EPS of $1.34 only narrowly topped the $1.33 consensus. Medtronic reiterated FY27 EPS guidance of $5.94–$6.00 rather than raising it, and its Q3 EPS outlook of $1.40–$1.42 is below the $1.43 consensus. These factors have weighed on the shares after the report. Negative Sentiment: Investors also face concerns about moderating sales growth across segments, China-related pressure and harder second-half comparisons. Medtronic reaffirms outlook amid China pressures

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a medical technology company that develops and manufactures devices and therapies for a range of health conditions. Its products include pacemakers and defibrillators, heart valves, surgical technologies, neurostimulation devices, and insulin pumps and other diabetes-management products. The company was founded in Minneapolis in 1949 by Earl Bakken and Palmer Hermundslie as a medical equipment repair business. It has since grown into a global company serving patients and health care providers in more than 150 countries.

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