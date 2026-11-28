Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRBK. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Meridian in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Meridian from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Meridian from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meridian currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on MRBK

Meridian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $188.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 11.46%. Analysts expect that Meridian will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meridian

In related news, CEO Christopher Annas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,336.20. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,631 shares of the company's stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 9.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 73.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Meridian by 17.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meridian by 15.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,579 shares of the company's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, Meridian Bank, the company provides commercial and community banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic region. Meridian Bank offers business lending, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, equipment financing, residential and consumer lending, deposit accounts, cash-management services and online banking. The company also provides mortgage banking and wealth management services, including investment and financial planning solutions.

Further Reading

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