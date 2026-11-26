Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MEI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Methode Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.25.

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Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.60. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company's stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics designs and manufactures engineered components and subsystems for automotive, industrial and other markets. Its products include electronic controls, sensors, switches, lighting, power distribution systems and custom electrical assemblies. In the automotive market, the company supplies products used in vehicle interiors and exteriors, including lighting, control interfaces and electronic systems. Its industrial offerings include power products, interface panels, wiring and other electrical solutions for equipment and commercial vehicles.

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