MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGM. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded MGM Resorts International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.24.

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MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John McManus sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,545,643.10. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Meister acquired 1,738,074 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $51,516,513.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,086,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,030,581.28. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,550 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company's stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates resorts featuring casinos, hotels, restaurants, live entertainment, meeting spaces and other leisure amenities. Its portfolio includes well-known Las Vegas properties as well as resorts in other U.S. markets. The company also has a presence in Macau through its MGM China subsidiary, which operates integrated resorts including MGM Macau and MGM Cotai. MGM Resorts offers online sports betting and gaming through BetMGM, its digital gaming brand.

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