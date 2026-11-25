Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

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Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MPB stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Fischer Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company's stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Its principal subsidiary, Mid Penn Bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. The bank offers deposit accounts, business and personal loans, mortgage lending, cash management, and online and mobile banking. It also provides wealth management and trust services. Mid Penn Bank traces its history to 1868 and serves communities across Pennsylvania, with a network of branches concentrated in the state's central and eastern regions.

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