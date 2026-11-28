MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

MNSO has been the topic of several other reports. China Intl Cap upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of MINISO Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded MINISO Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura lowered MINISO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.03.

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MINISO Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MNSO opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $988.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MINISO Group by 5,641.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 794.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle retailer founded in China in 2013. The company sells a broad range of affordable, design-focused consumer products, including home goods, personal-care items, cosmetics, toys, accessories, stationery and everyday essentials. MINISO offers products through its retail stores and online channels, serving customers in China and international markets. Its merchandise includes both in-house designs and products developed through collaborations with entertainment and consumer brands.

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