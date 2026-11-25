Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $205.00 target price on Workday in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial decreased their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $202.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.78.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Up 2.1%

WDAY traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Workday has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $227.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. Workday had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $1,123,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,642 shares in the company, valued at $50,485,071.66. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,233 shares in the company, valued at $42,305,571. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 988,104 shares of company stock worth $188,811,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Workday by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,033,026 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $577,639,000 after buying an additional 213,618 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,439,456 shares of the software maker's stock worth $176,218,000 after acquiring an additional 437,175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,051 shares of the software maker's stock worth $159,418,000 after acquiring an additional 462,002 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 265.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 792,780 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $150,993,000 after purchasing an additional 575,864 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Workday by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $92,532,000 after buying an additional 329,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday News Roundup

Investors following WDAY have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 11.2% to $2.705 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped estimates of $2.74. Workday also raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion. Workday Q3 results

Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 11.2% to $2.705 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped estimates of $2.74. Workday also raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI momentum offers a growth bright spot: Workday’s AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, reportedly triple the year-ago level. Workday AI products

AI momentum offers a growth bright spot: Workday’s AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, reportedly triple the year-ago level. Negative Sentiment: Subscription revenue grew 12.8% in Q3, but Q4 guidance implies growth slowing to about 10%. Investors also reportedly reacted to free cash flow falling short of expectations, making the outlook less compelling despite the earnings beat. Why Workday shares declined

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its products include Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning, which help organizations manage areas such as workforce administration, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday serves businesses, governments and educational institutions across a range of industries. Its operations and customer base extend across North America and international markets.

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