Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMTM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Amentum from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amentum from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.36.

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Amentum Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of AMTM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 787,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Amentum has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Amentum had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 4,651.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,471,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,024,000 after acquiring an additional 906,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amentum

These are some of the AMTM stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Amentum reported fiscal Q4 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.71, above the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.63 a year earlier. Amentum Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Amentum reported fiscal Q4 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.71, above the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.63 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Funded backlog grew 8% year over year to $6 billion, offering investors evidence of future work and a possible foundation for growth. Amentum: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Funded backlog grew 8% year over year to $6 billion, offering investors evidence of future work and a possible foundation for growth. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance calls for EPS of $2.50–$2.70 and revenue of $13.8–$14.1 billion, broadly bracketing analyst expectations. The outlook leaves room for growth, though its lower end is below consensus. Amentum fiscal 2026 results and guidance

About Amentum

Amentum is a provider of engineering, technical and mission-support services for government and commercial customers. Its work includes managing and operating facilities and infrastructure, maintaining equipment, providing logistics and program-management support, and delivering technology and cybersecurity services. The company serves customers in areas including defense, intelligence, space, energy and environmental remediation. Its clients include U.S. government agencies and customers in other countries, with work spanning operations and support as well as complex engineering and technology projects.

Further Reading

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