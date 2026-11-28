Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.81.

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Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE MS opened at $170.88 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $232.25. The stock has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Judith Miscik sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total transaction of $454,360.80. Following the sale, the director owned 64,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,764,830.15. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $78,825,883,310. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,581,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,999,507,000 after purchasing an additional 408,816 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,206,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,342,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,040,227,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,129,203 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,072,209,000 after purchasing an additional 471,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Morgan Stanley News

These are some of the MS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust attracted $114.1 million in net inflows during November through Wednesday, even as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively saw substantial outflows. The relative resilience suggests some investor demand for the firm’s digital-asset product. Bitcoin ETF November outflows top $5B, Morgan Stanley bucks trend

Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust attracted $114.1 million in net inflows during November through Wednesday, even as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively saw substantial outflows. The relative resilience suggests some investor demand for the firm’s digital-asset product. Neutral Sentiment: A recent investor-letter report said concerns weighed on MS despite strong results. The supplied summary does not specify the concerns, so the article offers limited detail on what may be driving the market’s reaction. Investors’ Concerns Weighed on Morgan Stanley Despite Strong Results

A recent investor-letter report said concerns weighed on MS despite strong results. The supplied summary does not specify the concerns, so the article offers limited detail on what may be driving the market’s reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley research highlighted networking and optical-communications stocks for 2027 amid increased cloud-provider spending. This underscores the firm’s research activity, but the article does not identify a direct impact on MS earnings or shares. Morgan Stanley’s 8 Best Networking & Optical Communications Stocks to Buy for 2027

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in New York, the firm operates in the United States and international markets. Its Institutional Securities business provides investment banking services, including financial advisory and securities underwriting, as well as sales and trading, financing and research. The Wealth Management business offers financial advice, brokerage and investment services, along with banking and lending products.

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