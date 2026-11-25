MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.22.

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MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $107.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.83. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $133.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,985,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,578,192 shares in the company, valued at $298,915,580.48. This represents a 10.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben E. Slone purchased 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.77 per share, with a total value of $50,128.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,128.41. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,620 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $174,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,860 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9,117.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,702 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,463,000 after purchasing an additional 483,400 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 484,854 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,986,000 after acquiring an additional 243,106 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,939,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,572 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,604,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct is a North American distributor of metalworking products and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. The company serves manufacturers and other industrial customers, offering products such as cutting tools, abrasives, hand tools, safety equipment, fasteners and electrical supplies. In addition to product distribution, MSC provides services designed to help customers manage purchasing and inventory. These include online ordering, inventory-management programs, vending solutions and technical support for metalworking and manufacturing applications.

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