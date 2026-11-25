National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Freedom Broker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 target price on the conglomerate's stock. Freedom Broker's price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPK. Wall Street Zen lowered National Presto Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $162.00 price target on National Presto Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.00.

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National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NPK traded up $11.63 on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,202. The business's 50-day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.21. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $91.28 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.49.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,695,514. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $901,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,511,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,261,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates in housewares and small appliances, defense products, and safety products, serving consumer, commercial, and government markets. Its housewares business is known for Presto-branded pressure cookers, pressure canners, deep fryers, and other kitchen appliances. The defense business manufactures ordnance and related products, while its safety-products operations make absorbent materials used in personal-care and other applications.

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