National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.08% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EYE. Barclays dropped their price target on National Vision from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on EYE

National Vision Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 177,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,542. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. National Vision has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $510.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. National Vision's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buy back $100 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in National Vision by 96.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 423.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in National Vision by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. optical retailer that provides eye care services and sells eyewear. Its offerings include eye exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses, sunglasses and related accessories. The company operates stores under brands including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses and Eyeglass World. It also operates Vista Optical locations, including stores in select host locations. Founded in 1990, National Vision serves customers across the United States through its retail locations and online channels.

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