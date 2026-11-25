Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 193.54% from the stock's previous close.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Cleanspark from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.54.

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Cleanspark Stock Down 7.6%

CLSK opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Cleanspark has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.66.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.39. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 146.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleanspark will post -1.40 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 25,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $336,821.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 236,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,760.76. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $434,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleanspark

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,521,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,834 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 42,634 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 12,276,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,576,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 849,865 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latest Cleanspark News

Here's some of the latest news about CLSK:

Neutral Sentiment: CleanSpark is considering selling more Bitcoin than it mines to reduce treasury exposure. That could limit risk from Bitcoin volatility, though it may also reduce the company’s direct participation in a Bitcoin rally. CleanSpark weighs Bitcoin sales

CleanSpark is considering selling more Bitcoin than it mines to reduce treasury exposure. That could limit risk from Bitcoin volatility, though it may also reduce the company’s direct participation in a Bitcoin rally. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue of $120.94 million, below the $130.25 million consensus and down 49.4% year over year. Reports also cited a $987 million fiscal 2026 loss and declining Bitcoin production, raising concerns about operating performance. CleanSpark annual loss and production

The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue of $120.94 million, below the $130.25 million consensus and down 49.4% year over year. Reports also cited a $987 million fiscal 2026 loss and declining Bitcoin production, raising concerns about operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The Sandersville project was financed with $2.276 billion in senior secured notes carrying a 7.875% interest rate. While the funding supports construction, the substantial debt and interest expense add financial risk. CleanSpark fiscal 2026 results

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. is a U.S.-based bitcoin mining and data center company. It operates facilities equipped with specialized computers that help process transactions on the Bitcoin network and earn bitcoin through mining. The company's roots are in energy technology, including microgrid and energy-management solutions. It shifted its primary focus to bitcoin mining in 2020 and has since expanded its mining operations in the United States, with facilities in states including Georgia and Mississippi.

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