Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netskope from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Netskope from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netskope from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netskope from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netskope from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netskope has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.82.

Get Netskope alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTSK

Netskope Trading Up 3.6%

NTSK stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Netskope has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $220.54 million for the quarter. Netskope had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.84%. Netskope has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.150--0.150 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netskope will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netskope

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 10,621 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $158,252.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Netskope

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netskope by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Netskope by 57.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Netskope during the second quarter worth $104,000.

Netskope Company Profile

Netskope, Inc. provides cybersecurity and networking services that help organizations protect users, data and applications across cloud, web and private-network environments. Its offerings are designed to support distributed workforces and the use of cloud services while applying consistent security policies. The company's Netskope One platform brings together security and networking capabilities, including secure web access, cloud application security, data loss prevention, threat protection and zero-trust network access.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netskope, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netskope wasn't on the list.

While Netskope currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report