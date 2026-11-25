Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTSK. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Netskope from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Netskope from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netskope from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netskope from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Netskope from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netskope currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.82.

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Netskope Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTSK opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.43. Netskope has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $220.54 million during the quarter. Netskope had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.84%. Netskope has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.150--0.150 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Netskope will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netskope news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 10,621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $158,252.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Netskope

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Netskope by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,722,594 shares of the company's stock worth $187,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Netskope by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,052 shares of the company's stock worth $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Netskope by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,720,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 1,414,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Netskope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netskope by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 763,533 shares in the last quarter.

About Netskope

Netskope, Inc. provides cybersecurity and networking services that help organizations protect users, data and applications across cloud, web and private-network environments. Its offerings are designed to support distributed workforces and the use of cloud services while applying consistent security policies. The company's Netskope One platform brings together security and networking capabilities, including secure web access, cloud application security, data loss prevention, threat protection and zero-trust network access.

Further Reading

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