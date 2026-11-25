NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the company's current price.

NU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NU from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NU from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $19.00 price target on NU in a report on Monday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.84.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. NU has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Junqueira sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,877,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,212,670.93. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NU by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,920,289 shares of the company's stock worth $1,872,671,000 after buying an additional 29,953,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NU by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,966,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,945 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in NU by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 48,399,299 shares of the company's stock worth $612,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NU by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,263,897 shares of the company's stock worth $484,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405,374 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in NU by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,250,682 shares of the company's stock worth $193,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd., which operates under the Nubank brand, is a digital financial services company founded in Brazil in 2013. It provides banking and related services through mobile apps and other digital channels, with a focus on simplifying access to financial products. Its offerings include digital accounts, payment cards, credit products, personal loans, and investment services. The company also provides services to small businesses, with products and availability varying by country. Nu serves customers in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

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