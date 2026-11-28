Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.18.

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Oric Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $8.34 on Friday. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oric Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $189,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,772.84. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $378,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oric Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,904,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 791.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,215,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,675,000. Defilade Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,680,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,615,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oric Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for cancer. Its research centers on therapies intended to address treatment resistance and improve outcomes for people with tumors that have become difficult to treat. The company's drug candidates have included ORIC-114, a targeted therapy designed to inhibit EGFR and HER2 alterations, and ORIC-944, which targets the PRC2 pathway and has been investigated for prostate cancer. These programs are investigational and are not approved medicines.

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