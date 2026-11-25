PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential upside of 33.07% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.73.

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PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.46. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $942.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.60 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexandre Magnani sold 300,000 shares of PagSeguro Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 207,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,920.50. The trade was a 59.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 550,000 shares of company stock worth $6,034,146 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 109.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,867,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986,771 shares of the company's stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 1,001,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 36.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,132,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 841,868 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 650,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 627,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 71.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,333,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 556,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company's stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that provides payment and digital banking services to businesses and consumers. Its platform helps merchants accept payments through in-person and online channels. The company offers payment terminals, payment processing, digital checkout tools and related business services. Through its PagBank brand, it also provides digital accounts, cards and other financial services to individuals and businesses. PagSeguro traces its roots to an online payments service launched in Brazil in 2006 by UOL.

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