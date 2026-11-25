Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Pan American Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Pan American Silver from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.71.

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Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $31.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The business's 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,948,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,312,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,282,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $130,636,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Pan American Silver by 21.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,727,961 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,150,000 after acquiring an additional 481,873 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a mining company focused on the exploration, development and operation of silver and gold mines. Its products also include by-products such as zinc, lead and copper, which are recovered during mining and processing. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company operates mines and holds exploration and development interests in Canada and Latin America. Its portfolio has expanded over time through acquisitions, including its 2023 acquisition of Yamana Gold's Canadian assets and interests in several mines in Latin America.

Further Reading

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