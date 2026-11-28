Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pattern Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pattern Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pattern Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pattern Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.56.

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Pattern Group Trading Up 3.1%

PTRN opened at $19.90 on Friday. Pattern Group has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Pattern Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $885.85 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pattern Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pattern Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pattern Group by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 212,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 167,053 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,135,129 shares of the company's stock worth $78,974,000 after purchasing an additional 692,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pattern Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pattern Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 223,374 shares of the company's stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Pattern Group

Pattern Group is an e-commerce technology and services company that helps brands sell and grow on online marketplaces. Its platform combines software, data analytics and operational support to help clients manage their digital commerce business. Services include marketplace advertising, product catalog and content management, pricing and sales analysis, inventory planning, and fulfillment support. Pattern works with brands across major online marketplaces, helping them reach customers in multiple countries.

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