Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price target on the credit services provider's stock. Wedbush's target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Freedom Broker cut PayPal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on PayPal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $63.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. PayPal's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $255,643.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,304,058.81. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $241,213.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,796,084.51. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,436 shares of company stock worth $755,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,321,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,782 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in PayPal by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 177,727 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recent PayPal Headlines

Investors following PYPL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse AI shopping service is expected to support PayPal, according to coverage of its UK launch. This could provide a route into AI-assisted shopping, although the article does not specify when PayPal support will begin. Meta launches Muse AI in the UK

Meta’s Muse AI shopping service is expected to support PayPal, according to coverage of its UK launch. This could provide a route into AI-assisted shopping, although the article does not specify when PayPal support will begin. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed PayPal as a potential long-term value stock, but the provided coverage offers little new company-specific information to support a near-term change in expectations. Why PayPal is a top value stock for the long term

Several articles framed PayPal as a potential long-term value stock, but the provided coverage offers little new company-specific information to support a near-term change in expectations. Negative Sentiment: A technical outlook described the rally as testing resistance on weak volume and cited a bearish analyst call, suggesting sentiment and momentum could limit further gains. PayPal rally tests resistance as volume lags

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a global digital payments platform that helps consumers and businesses send and receive payments online and in person. Its services include PayPal checkout and digital wallets, Venmo peer-to-peer payments, Braintree payment processing for merchants, and Xoom international money transfers. The company traces its roots to Confinity, founded in 1998, and the online payments business that developed through its merger with X.com. PayPal became part of eBay in 2002 and was spun off as an independent public company in 2015.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report