Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $555.00 price target on the technology company's stock, down from their prior price target of $558.00. Piper Sandler's target price indicates a potential upside of 91.05% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $625.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $557.72.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $290.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.14. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $595.51. The stock has a market cap of $184.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $54.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 578.85% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm's revenue was up 103.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 25.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 44,408 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.30, for a total value of $25,858,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,740 shares in the company, valued at $25,469,802. This trade represents a 50.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 48,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.30, for a total value of $28,331,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,562,378.10. This trade represents a 55.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,819,650 shares of company stock valued at $991,063,873. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.6% during the third quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 47 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 56.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 172.7% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Premier Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBH Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Dell Technologies News

Investors following DELL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Dell reported third-quarter revenue of about $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and earnings of $9.45 per share, topping analyst estimates. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above consensus. Reuters report on Dell’s results and outlook

Dell reported third-quarter revenue of about $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and earnings of $9.45 per share, topping analyst estimates. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above consensus. Neutral Sentiment: A director sold 2,022 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The planned transaction may attract attention but does not, by itself, establish a change in the company’s outlook.

A director sold 2,022 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The planned transaction may attract attention but does not, by itself, establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors are selling AI-linked stocks broadly, limiting the market’s response to Dell’s beat and raised guidance. Dell also expects server-component supply constraints to worsen into 2027, which could hinder its ability to fulfill orders on time. Invezz report on market pressure and Dell shares

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops, sells and supports computers and related infrastructure. Its products include personal computers, workstations, monitors and peripherals, as well as servers, storage systems and networking equipment for businesses and other organizations. The company also provides technology services and solutions, including support, consulting and offerings related to cloud computing, data management and cybersecurity. Dell serves consumers, businesses, governments and other institutions in markets around the world.

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