Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $4.00 to $1.15 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the electronics maker's stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plug Power from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.78.

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Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 28,930,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,721,594. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 101,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,672.86. The trade was a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 255,247 shares of company stock worth $524,040 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71 West Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen-generation solutions for businesses seeking alternatives to conventional power and fuel sources. Its offerings include fuel cell systems, electrolyzers that produce hydrogen, hydrogen storage and handling equipment, and related infrastructure and services. The company's products are used in applications such as material-handling equipment, including warehouse forklifts, as well as stationary power and other industrial and mobility uses. Plug also supplies hydrogen and supports customers with installation, maintenance, and fueling solutions.

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